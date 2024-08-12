6 hours ago

The petitioner challenging the reappointment of Professor Rita Akosua Dickson as the Vice Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has initiated contempt of court proceedings against some key officials of the university.

Clement Ohene Asare is seeking an order to commit the respondents for what he describes as “intentional” and “deliberate” actions that undermine the administration of justice.

In his latest suit, Mr. Ohene Asare says Prof. Rita Akosua Dickson (3rd respondent) continues to hold herself as the Vice Chancellor despite the ongoing legal challenge.

Prof. Dickson’s tenure as the KNUST VC was to end officially on July 31, 2024.

The petitioner contends that the conduct of the university and other accused persons is a blatant disregard for the authority of the court, especially given the pendency of an application which seeks to nullify her reappointment.

The case also names Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, Chairman of the University Council, as the second respondent, and the University Registrar, A.K Boateng, as the first respondent.

The petitioner is accusing these officials of allowing Prof. Dickson to hold herself as the Vice Chancellor, thereby throwing the administration of justice into disrepute and public ridicule.

Prof. Akosua Dickson’s initial appointment as Vice Chancellor of KNUST was a historic feat in the university, as she is the first female to hold the position.

However, her reappointment has been marred by legal challenges with some stakeholders including the petitioner questioning the process and the legitimacy of her renewal.

This latest legal battle comes days after Mr. Ohene Asare’s original case on 30 July was dismissed by the High Court citing that the suit lacked merit and the petitioner lacking capacity as an alumnus to file the suit.

The Court of Appeal adjourned to September 4 the hearing of the petitioner’s case against the recent decision of the Kumasi High Court pertaining to the reappointment of the Vice Chancellor.