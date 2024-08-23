8 hours ago

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has cautioned prospective students and their guardians about a fraudulent admission syndicate.

KNUST has said it has not authorised any individuals, agents, or third parties to handle admissions on its behalf.

In a statement issued by the Deputy Registrar of the University Relations Office, Dr. Daniel Norris Bekoe revealed that, the syndicate operates with fake email addresses such as [email protected] and [email protected].

The syndicate use these emails to solicit payments and personal information from unsuspecting applicants.

Prospective students have therefore been advised to disregard any such fraudulent communications and report them immediately to the nearest police station.

KNUST also reminded stakeholders that official undergraduate admission forms are available at all regional post offices nationwide.

It can also be purchased by dialing the short code *885# and following the prompts. Postgraduate admission forms are available at designated banks.

The university has reiterated its dedication to ensuring a safe and legitimate admission process and encouraged the public to contact the KNUST Admission Office for any inquiries.

Read the full statement below: