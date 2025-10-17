Ghanaian rapper and songwriter Ko-Jo Cue has officially announced his upcoming album, KANI: A Bantama Story, a deeply personal and culturally grounded project that promises to elevate his artistry and storytelling.

The announcement comes after the release of two powerful singles, TONTONTE and Onipa Hia Mmoa, both offering a glimpse into the themes and emotions shaping the album.

TONTONTE is an introspective record that explores growth, masculinity, and self-reflection. With a soulful rhythm and piercing honesty, Cue revisits his past, confronting both his regrets and lessons learned, while painting a uniquely Ghanaian picture of manhood and maturity.

Onipa Hia Mmoa, on the other hand, captures the emotional and moral weight of success — the balance between love and responsibility, self-preservation and service. Through vivid storytelling and sharp lyricism, Cue reflects on what it means to “make it” when your achievements carry the hopes of an entire community.

Together, the two singles signal a creative evolution for Ko-Jo Cue, blending Hip-Hop’s depth with the groove of Highlife and the bounce of Hiplife — all while staying rooted in the lyrical strength that has made him one of Ghana’s most respected rap voices.