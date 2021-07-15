1 hour ago

Media expert and fashion designer, Kofi Okyere Darko, popularly known as KOD, has presented a brand new wheelchair, some clothing, and some exercise books to little Agnes Mba at his office in Osu-Accra.

He narrated that he is a product of other people’s benevolence and therefore was touched when he read the story of the little girl, Agnes Mba who crawled a long distance to school and back on GhanaWeb. According to him, he quickly mobilized his colleagues and friends both in Ghana and abroad to come together to support Agnes since the government cannot shoulder every problem in Ghana.

“I was touched when I read the story about how this little girl crawls to school every day. Crawling more than 1km to school? That’s so serious. I have realized that she is a determined girl who needs support to realize her dreams. And so I’m doing this with friends to support little Agnes.” KOD explained.

Agnes Mba’s unfortunate story broke out when the reporter, Peter Agengre, spotted her crawling back home from school at Dasabligo in the Nabdam District of the Upper East Region. It emerged that she had been in this situation for a very long time, crawling to school back and forth to acquire education.

Many people in Ghana and abroad came in to offer support to Agnes Mba who is currently in Accra to undergo a medical examination.

KOD also used the opportunity to appeal to individuals and agencies to spread their arms and support with the little they can to enable Agnes to walk and go back to school.

“We don’t want to just get her wheelchairs. We want her to walk. That’s the ultimate thing we want for Miss Agnes. So we are entreating all of us out there that they should not hesitate to support us to help Agnes walk and go back to school.” KOD appealed

Similarly, Lawyer Lamtiig Apanga of Prestige Partners was the first person to reach out to Agnes in her village from Accra after her plight was brought to the public domain. He also donated a wheelchair and an undisclosed amount of money to Agnes and the family as an immediate measure in supporting her mobility.