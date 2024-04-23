40 minutes ago

The family of gospel musician, Kofi Owusu Dua-Anto popularly known as KODA has officially confirmed his death.

In these difficult times, the family has requested privacy as they mourn their beloved son and come to terms with his sudden demise.

The celebrated musician died on April 21, 2024, after a brief illness.

Aged 45, KODA left behind a wife.

Meanwhile, the family has said information on his memorial and funeral arrangements will be communicated shortly.

In Loving Memory of Kofi Owusu Dua-Anto (KODA)

The Dua-Anto Family, Ewurama Dua-Anto with the Osae and Dankwa Families, and ALL the Allied Families solemnly announce the sudden passing of their son, brother, nephew and husband, Kofi Owusu Dua-Anto (KODA) on Sunday, April 21, 2024 following a brief illness.

The sudden departure of KODA has left us sorrowful and devastated; and we deeply appreciate the outpouring of love and support from contemporaries, friends, fans, and loved ones.

As we grapple with the shock and grief of this loss, we humbly request privacy during this profoundly challenging time to heal and mourn as a family.

We kindly invite you to visit www.kodasmemorial.com which will be accessible shortly with information on his memorial and funeral arrangements.

KODA’s legacy will endure, resonating throughout eternity.

“Blessed are those who die in the LORD from henceforth: Yea, saith the SPIRIT, that they may rest from their Labours, and their Works do follow them.” (Revelation 14:13). AMEN