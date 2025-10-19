Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has assured Ghanaians that the Baba Yara Sports Stadium will soon receive FIFA and CAF clearance to host international matches, following ongoing renovations aimed at meeting global standards.
The iconic Kumasi venue was recently deemed unfit for FIFA and CAF-sanctioned games, forcing Asante Kotoko to relocate their CAF Confederation Cup fixtures to the Accra Sports Stadium.
“FIFA is concerned about the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, but massive improvements are currently underway,” Adams told Asempa FM.
“We’ve been given some areas to fix… and I know that we will surely do that.”
Renovation and Inspection Timeline
- CAF Inspection Pending: Final approval hinges on post-renovation assessment
- Targeted Fixes: Pitch quality, lighting, dressing rooms, and media facilities
- Current Status: Accra Sports Stadium remains Ghana’s only CAF/FIFA-approved
Impact on Asante Kotoko
- Home Displacement: Forced to host CAF games in Accra
- Upcoming Fixture: Kotoko vs Wydad Athletic Club
- Date: Sunday, October 19, 2025
- Venue: Accra Sports Stadium
The restoration of Baba Yara Stadium is seen as crucial to decentralizing Ghana’s football infrastructure, easing pressure on Accra, and restoring Kumasi’s status as a fortress for both club and national teams.
Comments