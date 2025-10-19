3 hours ago

Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has assured Ghanaians that the Baba Yara Sports Stadium will soon receive FIFA and CAF clearance to host international matches, following ongoing renovations aimed at meeting global standards.

The iconic Kumasi venue was recently deemed unfit for FIFA and CAF-sanctioned games, forcing Asante Kotoko to relocate their CAF Confederation Cup fixtures to the Accra Sports Stadium.

“FIFA is concerned about the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, but massive improvements are currently underway,” Adams told Asempa FM.

“We’ve been given some areas to fix… and I know that we will surely do that.”

Renovation and Inspection Timeline



CAF Inspection Pending: Final approval hinges on post-renovation assessment



Targeted Fixes: Pitch quality, lighting, dressing rooms, and media facilities



Current Status: Accra Sports Stadium remains Ghana’s only CAF/FIFA-approved

Impact on Asante Kotoko



Home Displacement: Forced to host CAF games in Accra



Upcoming Fixture: Kotoko vs Wydad Athletic Club



Date: Sunday, October 19, 2025



Venue: Accra Sports Stadium

The restoration of Baba Yara Stadium is seen as crucial to decentralizing Ghana’s football infrastructure, easing pressure on Accra, and restoring Kumasi’s status as a fortress for both club and national teams.