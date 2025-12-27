25 minutes ago

The Kofi Adams Foundation (KAF) has rolled out its flagship grassroots football initiative - the KAF Community Football Championship, uniting communities across the Buem Constituency in a contest of skill, pride and opportunity.

The 2026 edition kicked off on 1st January in New Ayoma, featuring the group stages, and will climax on 2nd January at the Jasico Park in Jasikan with the semi-finals and grand finale.

The championship has grown in scale, visibility, and technical depth, reaffirming KAF’s commitment to empowering youth through sport

This year’s tournament is not just a celebration of football; it’s a launchpad for talent discovery and structured development.

The presence of top-tier scouts, coaches, and icons from across the Ghanaian and international football landscape marks a major leap for grassroots sport in the region.

Special guests and scouting team include:



John Paintsil, former Ghana international



Andre Dede Ayew, Black Stars Legend



Baffour Gyan, ex-national star



Samuel Anim Addo, youth football strategist



Sheriff Deen, international scout



Technical reps from Besiktas Football Academy, Ghana, and Kenpong Academy



ShemC2F Football Consultancy

Speaking ahead of the finals, Hon. Kofi Iddie Adams, MP for Buem and Founder of KAF, noted:

“This tournament has always been about giving the youth of Buem something real to work toward, not just a trophy, but exposure, mentorship, and a future in football. We are proud of how far it has come and what it means for our communities.

The championship forms part of the broader Buem Experience 2026 programme, which includes cultural, social and development-focused activities across the constituency during the festive season.