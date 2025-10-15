13 minutes ago

Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has clarified that the future of Black Stars head coach Otto Addo will be determined through a collective decision-making process, involving the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and other key stakeholders — not by his ministry alone.

Addo, who led Ghana to a 1–0 victory over Comoros to seal qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, has come under scrutiny due to the team’s inconsistent performances and failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

“I pay him, but it is not my decision alone. The GFA has a role to play… going forward, we will have all these conversations,” Adams said in an interview with Asempa FM.

While Addo made history as the first coach to lead Ghana to back-to-back World Cups (2022 and 2026), questions remain about the team’s tactical identity and consistency. Adams acknowledged these concerns but urged Ghanaians to rally behind the coach — at least for now.

“If you are determined, you will bring success. At this moment, he is our coach, and we have to support him.”

He cited Ivory Coast’s AFCON 2023 triumph under interim coach Emerse Faé as a reminder that resilience and unity can still yield glory, even amid managerial uncertainty.

As Ghana prepares for its fifth World Cup appearance, the conversation around Addo’s future underscores the delicate balance between results, process, and public trust — a decision that will shape the Black Stars’ trajectory on the global stage