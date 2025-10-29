4 hours ago

Minister of Sports and Recreation, Hon. Kofi Adams, has called on Black Stars head coach Otto Addo to raise his game as Ghana gears up for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, despite topping Group I with 25 points to secure qualification.

Speaking to UTV, the Buem MP acknowledged the achievement but stressed that qualifying alone isn’t the benchmark.

“I am happy we have qualified, but that does not mean everything was cool. I expect the coach to do a lot more,” Adams said.

Adams emphasized that the World Cup presents a different level of competition, urging Addo to refine his tactical reading and prepare for diverse footballing styles.

“At the World Cup, you come up against Asians, Europeans, South Americans, North Americans… these countries have a different style of play, so your reading of the game must be different.”

They are set to identify their opponents of the Group phase on December 5 when FIFA takes on the grand Draw of the tourney in Washington DC.

Despite public calls for his dismissal, Addo is expected to remain in charge for the tournament, with the GFA backing continuity as the team enters the final phase of preparation.