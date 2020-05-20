13 minutes ago

It has emerged that famous Ghanaian media personality, Kofi Adoma Nwanwani is joining Angel FM.

According to sources available to Mynewsgh.com, the former Adom FM newscaster will serve as Head of News while at the Accra based media outlet.

Though details of the arrangement have not been made public, it is gathered that the Broadcast Journalist and owner of Kofi TV is set to start from June after taking a bow from Adom Fm over a year ago.

Links to ABN Network has been highetened after an image of Kofi Adomah and the CEO of the media group Samuel Acheampong surfaced on Facebook.

Kofi Adomah has been tight-lipped over the move and all efforts by this portal to confirm or deny the story have proven futile

Meanwhile, our source insists that Captain Smart who is denying any links with Angel is set to also start from June 2020.

ABN currently comprises of Angel Fm and Pure FM in Kumasi, Angel Fm in Accra, Angel Fm in Sunyani , Cheers Fm Sunyani , OFm in Obuasi ,Angel fm in Takoradi , Cheers Fm in Takoradi, Darling Fm Cape Coast , KFm in Techiman ,angel fm bolga, Angel Fm in Tamale and Taste Fm in Koforidua.

There are plans in the offing to operationalize Holy Fm in Kumasi, Trinity Fm in Takoradi , Grace Fm in Sunyani, Angel Fm in Ho and Cheers Fm in Drobo.

Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN Ghana) is owned by Millionaire Dr. Kwaku Oteng and has over 19 radio stations and 1 television across Ghana as its subsidiaries.

Dr. Kwaku Oteng is also the owner of a conglomerate of businesses including Adonko Bitters, Plus 2 pub, Angel TV, Angel Educational Complex, Angel Estate and Construction firm, Angel herbal products, Angel Transport and trading and many others.

Source: MyNewsGh.com