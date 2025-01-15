1 hour ago

Award-winning Ghanaian journalist, Kofi Adomah, has reportedly been shot in the eye.

Colleague journalist Afia Pokuaa Vim Lady disclosed this sad information in a Facebook post.

According to Afia Pokuaa, she has been panicking since hearing the tragic story.

Sharing the devastating news, she also prayed for God’s swift divine healing mercy on Kofi Adomah.

Afia Pokuaa wrote;

Yesu, Kofi, I’m praying for your full recovery and healing.

“Kofi Adomah I have been panicking since hearing the news that you were shot in the eye. May the Lord work overtime on you”

Source: ghpage.com