3 hours ago

Kofi Job Gyebi, a popular road contractor from Kumasi, has sued famed National Democratic Congress member, Frank Kwaku Appiah, known as Appiah Stadium, for defamation at the Kumasi High Court.

The CEO of Kofi Job Company Limited is seeking GH₵5 million in damages over a video by the opposition National Democratic activist that allegedly defamed and caused him public embarrassment.

The suit submitted to the court asserts that Appiah Stadium's false statements in a video published on social media platforms, including TikTok, have negatively impacted Kofi Job's business and personal reputation.

Kofi Job is demanding not only financial compensation but also a public retraction and apology from Appiah Stadium, in addition to the reimbursement of legal fees.

Appiah Stadium, an NDC serial caller is accused of spreading misinformation about Kofi Job's road construction firm.

Among other things, the road contractor, in the writ alleged that Appiah Stadium made statements that alluded to him being a cheat, corrupt, irresponsible, negligent and reckless.

While refuting Appiah Stadium's claims, Kofi Job said the statement has damaged his reputation as well as caused him hurt and embarrassment.

See the writ below: