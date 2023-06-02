4 hours ago

Highlife musician Kofi Kinaata has been appointed as the Goodwill Ambassador for Ocean Action by the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) advisory unit of the Office of the President.

The ambassadorial role was officially conferred on him by Dr Eugene Owusu, the special advisor on SDGs to the President at the end of the two-day maiden edition of the National Blue Economy Summit in Accra.

In 2019, Kinaata released a song to help increase awareness on the closed fishing season after the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development in collaboration with the Fisheries Commission, announced the closure of the season for artisanal fishing.

Accepting the Ambassadorial role, Kofi Kinata pledged to speak at all times for the protection of the ocean in order for future generations to benefit from the blue economy.

“Thank you so much for this honour. As a typical Tarkoradi boy, the ocean is nothing new, I am here to work with you to make sure this dream (to protect the ocean) becomes a reality,” he said.

This is not the first time Kofi Kinaata has worked with a government agency to protect the sea.

The project was to aid in discouraging illegal fishing and fishing methods while promoting the need to obey the government’s order till the appointed time.