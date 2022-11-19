2 hours ago

The funeral ceremony of the late comedian and actor, Francis Yaw Ofori, popularly known as Baba Spirit has been held at the National Police training school, Tesano in Accra, on Saturday, November 19, 2022.

Scores of sympathizers including Kumawood actor Big Akwes, skit maker Dr. Likee, highlife singer Kofi Kinaata, Donzy, among others thronged the venue to pay their last respect to the late actor.

Big Akwes, was part of the pallbearers that helped carry Baba Spirit’s coffin and he was also spotted offering some donations with his colleagues.

Kofi Kinataa and Dr. Likee were treated to a resounding welcome as they made their way to the funeral grounds.

However, in all, it was a solemn atmosphere as tears rolled from family members and friends throughout the ceremony.

A man identified as Baba Spirit’s younger brother was spotted in an inconsolable state at the funeral.

Per reports, the actor’s final funeral rite will be held in his hometown at Akyem Ayirebi Odumasi in the Eastern Region.

The late Baba Spirit, who shot to fame in 2017, was reported dead on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

The 41-year-old actor passed away while on admission at a hospital in the Ashanti Region after suffering from a brief illness.

Watch the video below:



Source: Ghanaweb