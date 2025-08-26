2 hours ago

Celebrated Ghanaian musician Kofi Kinaata has revealed the deep emotional impact of narrowly escaping a tragic fate after flying twice in the same helicopter that crashed on August 6, 2025, killing eight prominent Ghanaian officials.

The Takoradi-born hitmaker admitted that the incident has left him shaken and constantly reflecting on the fragility of life. “The thought that I could have been among the victims just won’t leave me,” he shared.

Speaking on the series of tragedies that have struck Ghana in recent weeks—including the loss of 16 schoolchildren in a road accident and the passing of Highlife legend Daddy Lumba—Kinaata said the grief has weighed heavily on him, seeping even into his music.

According to him, songs he once wrote to lift spirits now take on a somber and reflective tone.

In an emotional post on X, he wrote: “From the loss of 16 kids, to the passing of our legendary musicians, and now the helicopter tragedy, it’s been weighing heavily on my soul. What makes it even harder is knowing I’ve been on that same flight twice this year. That thought just won’t leave me. Moments like these really make you question life… what’s the point, when it can all end in an instant? I’ve tried to shake it off with music, but every song I write somehow turns into a sad one.”

Rapper Sarkodie, responding to Kinaata’s heartfelt message, empathized with his fellow musician, urging him to embrace his emotions and let his art become a healing tool for both himself and his fans.

“It’s a very dark time and I can relate a hundred percent… as a true artist, you can only channel what you feel so don’t fight it, just pour out what’s inside. You don’t know who might need it. Drop the music,” Sarkodie advised.