Hiplife artiste, Kofi Kinaata and his entourage have been involved in a serious head-on collision at Aboadze in the Western Region.
The accident occurred when a motorbike suddenly crossed their vehicle while they were en route to an event.
In an update shared on his Twitter account, Kofi Kinaata confirmed the accident.
He expressed gratitude to his fans for their concern.
https://twitter.com/KinaataGh/status/1837870370260422702?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1837870370260422702%7Ctwgr%5Ebcb816a8e24a4f95e36bc8c8c695a781ccf28fb7%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.adomonline.com%2Fkofi-kinaata-involved-in-accident-video%2F— (@KinaataGh)
https://twitter.com/SneakerNyame_/status/1837867722425634951?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1837867722425634951%7Ctwgr%5Ebcb816a8e24a4f95e36bc8c8c695a781ccf28fb7%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.adomonline.com%2Fkofi-kinaata-involved-in-accident-video%2F— (@SneakerNyame_)
