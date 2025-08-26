2 hours ago

Ghanaian musician Martin King Arthur, popularly known as Kofi Kinaata, has released a moving tribute song titled “It Is Finished” in memory of the 16 schoolchildren who died in the Kumasi–Accra road crash and the eight officials who tragically lost their lives in the August 6 helicopter disaster.

The heartfelt composition reflects on the fleeting nature of life, with Kinaata reminding listeners that every journey could be a final one.

The song also pays homage to legendary Highlife icon Daddy Lumba, who recently passed away, by weaving in references to his timeless track “Ankwanoma.”

The release comes just days after Kinaata revealed the deep emotional toll of narrowly escaping death, having flown twice in the same helicopter that later crashed.

The Takoradi-born hitmaker admitted that the incident has left him deeply unsettled, forcing him to reflect on life’s fragility.

“These tragedies have weighed heavily on my heart,” he confessed, noting that his music—once uplifting—is now taking on a more somber, reflective tone as he channels his grief into his art.

Through “It Is Finished”, Kinaata captures the nation’s collective sorrow, offering a voice of comfort in a period marked by heartbreaking loss.