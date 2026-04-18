4 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh has marked a remarkable return from injury by scoring the winning goal for SC Freiburg II, just days after making his long-awaited comeback.

‎The 30-year-old, who had been sidelined for more than 38 months due to a serious knee injury and subsequent setbacks, came off the bench to seal victory in a crucial away match against KSV Hessen Kassel in Germany’s regional league.

‎Kyereh’s decisive strike follows his emotional return to action the previous week, when he provided an assist in Freiburg’s 4-1 win over Trier, his first appearance after more than three years out.

‎His latest contribution completes a swift and inspiring comeback story, with the midfielder now not only back on the pitch but already influencing results.

‎The moment has been widely celebrated among Ghanaian football supporters, for whom Kyereh remains a respected figure after his previous contributions to the national team.

‎Having endured a long and difficult rehabilitation, his return to form offers renewed hope that he can once again compete at a high level.

‎For Kyereh, the winning goal represents more than just three points, it is a powerful symbol of resilience, recovery and a career back on track.