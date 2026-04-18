Ghanaian midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh has marked a remarkable return from injury by scoring the winning goal for SC Freiburg II, just days after making his long-awaited comeback.
The 30-year-old, who had been sidelined for more than 38 months due to a serious knee injury and subsequent setbacks, came off the bench to seal victory in a crucial away match against KSV Hessen Kassel in Germany’s regional league.
Kyereh’s decisive strike follows his emotional return to action the previous week, when he provided an assist in Freiburg’s 4-1 win over Trier, his first appearance after more than three years out.
His latest contribution completes a swift and inspiring comeback story, with the midfielder now not only back on the pitch but already influencing results.
The moment has been widely celebrated among Ghanaian football supporters, for whom Kyereh remains a respected figure after his previous contributions to the national team.
Having endured a long and difficult rehabilitation, his return to form offers renewed hope that he can once again compete at a high level.
For Kyereh, the winning goal represents more than just three points, it is a powerful symbol of resilience, recovery and a career back on track.
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