Entrepreneur and businessman Kojo Jones is one of five aspirants of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) cleared by a vetting committee to contest in the Keta Constituency parliamentary primary.

Dr. Kojo Jones Mensah will on May 13 face off with four others including Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpe, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) and Madam Enyonam Apetorgbor.

Per the balloting done by the committee, Kojo Jones is sandwiched between the incumbent MP and Madam Apetorgbor who are first and third on the ballot.

The rests are Dr. Senanu Kwasi Djokoto and Paul Mensah Voegbor also securing number four and five, respectively.

Kwame Gakpe, after a successful vetting process, expressed excitement over his clearance to fight for a second term.

He said his position signified a good leadership position where he would be “the first.”

Dr Djokoto, the former Keta Constituency Chairman of the NDC, expressed satisfaction about the process and urged all delegates to give him the nod to bring unprecedented development to the area.

Also the Acting Volta Regional Director of Health, he told the Ghana News Agency that he would rebuild the Keta NDC and ensure unity and development when elected the MP.

Dr. Emmanuel Kwadzo Jones Mensah, Madam Enyonam Apetorgbor, and Paul Mensah Voegborlo also expressed the hope that they would win the hearts of delegates for a massive victory.

Several supporters who interacted with GNA remained happy that all aspirants had gone through the vetting process peacefully and urged the candidates to engage in clean campaigns, devoid of insults.

The NDC has set Saturday, May 13, for the parliamentary and presidential primaries.

Source: GNA