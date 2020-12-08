6 hours ago

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), of Atta-Mills Institute Koku Anyidoho, has debunked assertions that he is gradually becoming a member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr. Anyidoho speaking exclusively to Rainbow Radio’s Isaac Worlanyo Wallace noted he cannot and will never be an NPP member.

He was speaking to him at the International Conference Centre where he has arrived as a certified local observer for the just-ended presidential and parliamentary elections.

According to him, the NDC is currently going through a transition and he can only wish them well and believes after the transition, the party would come out stronger.

Mr. Anyidoho indicated that just like any political party goes through a transition, the NDC is doing the same as the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

When asked why he failed to join the activities of the party, he said he is a regimented person and as such, when you are not invited to a parade and you join, you would not be entertained.

“I wish the NDC well. I continue to wish them well. I continue to wish Ghana well.”

When asked if the polls could go into a run-off, he said anything is possible.