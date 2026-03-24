Ghana forward Ransford Yeboah Königsdörffer has been handed a late call-up to the Ghana national football team squad following injury withdrawals to Iñaki Williams and Brandon Thomas-Asante.
The 22-year-old has already arrived in Vienna, where he is expected to join training sessions with the rest of the squad as preparations intensify.
Ghana are set to face the Austria national football team and the Germany national football team in international friendlies later this month, as part of their build-up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The matches will provide the technical team with an opportunity to assess players and fine-tune tactics ahead of the tournament, which will be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico in June.
Königsdörffer’s inclusion offers a timely boost to the squad, with the forward now eager to seize his opportunity on the international stage as Ghana continues its preparations for football’s biggest event.
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