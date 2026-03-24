3 hours ago

Ghana forward Ransford Yeboah Königsdörffer has been handed a late call-up to the Ghana national football team squad following injury withdrawals to Iñaki Williams and Brandon Thomas-Asante.

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‎The 22-year-old has already arrived in Vienna, where he is expected to join training sessions with the rest of the squad as preparations intensify.

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‎Ghana are set to face the Austria national football team and the Germany national football team in international friendlies later this month, as part of their build-up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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‎The matches will provide the technical team with an opportunity to assess players and fine-tune tactics ahead of the tournament, which will be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico in June.

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‎Königsdörffer’s inclusion offers a timely boost to the squad, with the forward now eager to seize his opportunity on the international stage as Ghana continues its preparations for football’s biggest event.