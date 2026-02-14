8 hours ago

Ghana forward Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer continued his impressive run of form in the Bundesliga with a brace to inspire Hamburger SV to a thrilling 3–2 victory over Union Berlin on Saturday.

The 24-year-old struck twice against a Union side featuring Ilyas Ansah and Derrick Arthur Köhn, taking his tally to three goals in his last two league appearances.

Königsdörffer opened the scoring in the first half before restoring Hamburg’s advantage in the 82nd minute after Union had battled back into the contest. His decisive contribution proved vital in a breathless encounter at the Volksparkstadion, where the hosts held on under late pressure to secure all three points.

The goals mean Königsdörffer has now scored four times in the Bundesliga this season and five in all competitions, a return that underlines his growing influence in Hamburg’s attack.

Having also found the net last weekend, the Ghana international appears to be hitting top form at a crucial stage of the campaign. Calm in front of goal and increasingly confident, he is fast becoming one of Hamburg’s key attacking outlets.

For Ghanaian fans, his resurgence will be particularly encouraging as he continues to build momentum in one of Europe’s most competitive leagues.