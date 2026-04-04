Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer delivered when it mattered most, scoring a second-half equaliser to secure Hamburger SV a 1-1 draw against FC Augsburg in the Bundesliga.
Playing at the Volksparkstadion, the Ghana international stepped up in the 61st minute to cancel out Augsburg’s early lead, finishing clinically after sustained pressure from the hosts.
With tension rising among the home crowd, Konigsdorffer found space inside the box and fired past the goalkeeper, sparking celebrations and rescuing a vital point for Hamburg in their fight to stay clear of relegation trouble.
The goal marked his fifth of the league campaign in 27 appearances, underlining his growing importance to the side. The 24-year-old has established himself as a key figure in Hamburg’s attack, particularly during a challenging season following their return to the top flight.
His knack for delivering in crucial moments has provided a timely boost for the team, who are looking to maintain their Bundesliga status.
The result leaves Hamburger SV in 11th place on 31 points, with seven matches remaining as the battle to avoid the drop intensifies.
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