1 day ago

Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer delivered when it mattered most, scoring a second-half equaliser to secure Hamburger SV a 1-1 draw against FC Augsburg in the Bundesliga.

‎Playing at the Volksparkstadion, the Ghana international stepped up in the 61st minute to cancel out Augsburg’s early lead, finishing clinically after sustained pressure from the hosts.

‎With tension rising among the home crowd, Konigsdorffer found space inside the box and fired past the goalkeeper, sparking celebrations and rescuing a vital point for Hamburg in their fight to stay clear of relegation trouble.

‎The goal marked his fifth of the league campaign in 27 appearances, underlining his growing importance to the side. The 24-year-old has established himself as a key figure in Hamburg’s attack, particularly during a challenging season following their return to the top flight.

‎His knack for delivering in crucial moments has provided a timely boost for the team, who are looking to maintain their Bundesliga status.

‎The result leaves Hamburger SV in 11th place on 31 points, with seven matches remaining as the battle to avoid the drop intensifies.