1 hour ago

The renal unit at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital is poised to welcome outpatients today, November 6, barring any unforeseen challenges.

Following a unanimous decision reached in a meeting on Friday, November 3, insiders suggest a potential official announcement today, pending approval from higher authorities.

The hospital’s Public Relations Officer, Mustapha Salifu shared insights with TV3’s Godwin Asediba, highlighting the cautious optimism surrounding the anticipated reopening.

This notwithstanding, a visit to the renal unit on November 6, 2023 revealed a decrease in patients seeking dialysis.

The facility has remained closed to outpatients since May 22, 2023. This has compelled the patients to seek dialysis services mainly in private hospitals and clinics.

On September 27, the Unit was opened. However, the public outcry that greeted the announcement of new fess per session of GHS¢765.42, from the previous GH¢380 necessitated a closure.

