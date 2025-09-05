3 hours ago

The Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) has assured patients and staff that the malfunctioning lift at its Surgical Department will be fully repaired and operational within two months.

This assurance comes after renewed concerns from the Neurological Department over the strain caused by the breakdown of one of its two lifts.

Cause

The elevator has been a recurring problem, with a similar breakdown last year prompting a swift repair after Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, then Ranking Member on Health issued a 24-hour ultimatum.

The hospital had previously suspended elective surgeries and temporarily relocated emergency cases due to the faulty lift.

Procurement Challenges

According to Dr. Yakubu Seidu Adam, Chief Executive of KBTH, the delay in repairing the elevator was largely due to procurement challenges.

“The procurement has been completed. There were some delays with approval from the Public Procurement Authority, but this has now been resolved,” he explained during an inspection by Parliament’s Health Committee.

The vendor has engaged the manufacturer, and the hospital has been assured that the elevator will be delivered and installed within the next two months.

Impact On Hospital Services

Dr. Adam acknowledged the pressure on the hospital, noting that with only one lift currently in operation, emergency surgical services have been affected.

To mitigate this, management is working to ensure no further disruptions occur once the replacement is fitted.