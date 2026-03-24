39 minutes ago

The Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has announced plans to introduce round-the-clock patient care services at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) as part of efforts to improve healthcare delivery.

The announcement follows an emergency visit to the facility after a viral video alleged that some patients at the hospital’s Accident and Emergency Department were being treated on the floor due to a shortage of beds.

After touring the hospital, Mr. Akandoh acknowledged the pressure on the facility and stressed the need for continuous, coordinated care across all departments.

“We must move towards a system where patient care is truly a 24-hour service across the hospital, with seamless coordination between departments to ensure that no patient is left waiting unnecessarily,” he said.

The proposed system will extend 24-hour services to Out-Patient Department (OPD) units, ensuring patients can access timely care even outside peak hours.

As part of the initiative, the Minister revealed plans to establish an IT-based command centre to improve real-time coordination of patient referrals and direct cases to facilities with available capacity.

The Chief Executive Officer of KBTH, Yakubu Seidu Adam, noted that the transition will be implemented in phases.

“The 24-hour service across the hospital will be introduced gradually as we strengthen the necessary systems and resources,” he explained.



Infrastructure expansion



Provision of additional beds



Construction of new facilities, including a maternity block

Mr. Akandoh commended health workers for their dedication despite existing challenges and reaffirmed government’s commitment to supporting the hospital through:The initiative is expected to reduce congestion, improve patient outcomes, and modernise service delivery at Ghana’s premier referral hospital.