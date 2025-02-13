Kosovo’s Innovation Centre Announces Diaspora Economic Forum for 2026

3 hours ago

Innovation Centre Kosovo (ICK) announces the first Diaspora Economic Forum, set for April 2026 in Bern, Switzerland, with an informational meeting scheduled for February 26 in Pristina.

ICK Unveils Diaspora Economic Forum for Global Albanian Businesses

Innovation Centre Kosovo (ICK) has officially announced the inaugural, scheduled to take place in April 2026 in Bern, Switzerland. The event aims to unite Albanian business professionals from across the world, fostering economic collaboration and investment opportunities.

The two-day forum is expected to attract entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders, offering a platform for networking and strategic discussions on the role of the Albanian diaspora in global economic development.

Informational Meeting Set for February 26 in Pristina

As part of its preparations,. The session will provide details on the forum’s objectives, opportunities for participation, and avenues for collaboration.

"We encourage all members of the business community to join us and learn more about this initiative," ICK stated in its official announcement. The meeting aims to engage business leaders and stakeholders interested in supporting and benefiting from this global economic forum.

Strengthening Economic Ties Through Diaspora Engagement

Theis designed to leverage the expertise and financial potential of Albanians living abroad. By bringing together key figures from various industries, the event will focus on strengthening business ties, promoting innovation, and enhancing economic cooperation between Kosovo and its global diaspora.

ICK has emphasized the significance of such initiatives, highlighting that the Albanian diaspora plays a crucial role in economic growth and international partnerships. The forum is expected to facilitate investment discussions, startup support, and collaborative projects that could drive long-term economic impact.

Bern to Host the First Diaspora Economic Forum

The selection of Bern as the host city underscores Switzerland’s strong ties with the Albanian business community. Switzerland is home to a significant Albanian diaspora, making it an ideal location for fostering international business partnerships and facilitating economic exchange.

With the Diaspora Economic Forum set to debut in 2026, ICK aims to establish a long-term initiative that will serve as a bridge between business professionals in Kosovo and those abroad. As anticipation builds, the upcoming informational meeting in Pristina is expected to lay the groundwork for an impactful event.