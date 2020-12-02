12 minutes ago

Newly appointed Hearts of Oak head coach Kosta Papic on Wednesday met the players of the club as he officially begins his managerial task with the former Champions.

The Serbian trainer was named the head coach of the Ghana Premier League giant on Tuesday after a successful negotiations, marking a return to Accra after 11 years.

His meeting with the playing body comes just two days ahead of their week 4 clash with Karela FC.

His return has been greeted with a huge endorsement by some former players such Francis Joojo Bossman, Kofi Abanga, Esme Mends and Sam Johnson, who assisted the Serbian in their 2008/09 triumph.

He will be assisted by former Berekum Chelsea gaffer Asare Bediako who was named the assistant gaffer of Hearts of Oak in November.

Kosta Papic has had stints with clubs like Young Africans of Tanzania, South African sides Black Leopards, Chippa United, Polokwane City and Royal Eagles.

He was appointed national coach of eSwatini (formerly known as Swaziland) in December 2018 and left the role in December 2019.

by Kenneth Abban Jnr

Kosta Papic landed in Ghana last weekend as the technical director but has been handed the coaching role following the club's abysmal showdown in the ongoing league season.

The 60-year old Serbian gaffer has returned to Hearts of Oak after many years of leaving the club.

Kosta Papic was at the helm of affairs of the club when they won the 2008/09 Ghana Premier League title.