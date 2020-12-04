2 hours ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have once again this season clashed with the Ghana Football Association over what they term deliberate acts of frustration to the club in their CAF Champions League campaign.

Kotoko believe the GFA is deliberately breaking the CAF rules to spite them as the rules states that a venue for CAF Champions League should not be used for any sporting event 72 hours to the game.

But this evening Accra Hearts of Oak is due to host Karela United in a Ghana Premier League game which clearly violates the rules of CAF.

The Communications Director of the club, Moses Antwi Benefo speaking in an interview said the FA is clearly violating the regulations of CAF on inter-club competitions in order to frustrate Asante Kotoko.

“The CAF rules are very clear that no Match or event should take place at the Stadium where a CAF Champions league is to take place, but here we have the Stadium being used for Ghana Premier League game involving Hearts of Oak," he told Accra based Asempa FM.

He further adds that the Ghana Premier League clash has clearly disrupted their plans for the game as per the rules Kotoko were supposed to train at the venue of the match 24 hours after the away team but have now been forced to train in the morning contrary to the rules.

The Club's spokesperson added if he was the only one making the decision he would have called on the club to abandon the game but any decision rests with the top hierarchy of the club.

“If I were the one making decisions, I would have asked that we quit, but we would confer as management on the way forward.”

Kotoko will face Mauritanian Champions FC Nouadhibou on Saturday, December 5 at the Accra Sports Stadium at 3pm.

The porcupine warriors will need a goalless draw on a win to progress to the next stage of the competition.