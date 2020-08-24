3 hours ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko are on the cusp of adding former Ashantigold midfielder Abdul Latif Anabila to their ranks.

Kotoko have agreed personal terms with the player ahead of the coming season with the player a long time target of coach Maxwell Konadu.

The porcupine warriors are set to beef up their squad with at least eight players as they gear up for the CAF Champions League.

Anabila, 22, joined Ashanti Gold last year after returning from Tunisian side Club Africain where he is believed to have mutually terminated his contract with the Club.

The midfielder has in the past admitted his readiness to play for Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

“Yes I will play for them if they express interest, if they want me and speak to my current Club then I will also be willing to join them,” he told Oyerepa FM in Kumasi.

“Kotoko is a big Club in Ghana here and we know their pedigree even in Africa so I will be ready to join them if only they want me and negotiate with Ashanti Gold.” he said.

He made 14 appearances for Ashanti Gold SC in the 2019/2020 league season that has been annulled due to Coronavirus pandemic.

Anabila was part of the Black Stars 'B' squad that won silver medal at the 2019 WAFU Cup held in Senegal.