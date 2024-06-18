5 hours ago

Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, two of Ghana’s football powerhouses, are poised for a summer transfer tussle as they vie to secure the services of Emmanuel Antwi, midfielder from Great Olympics.

Antwi had attracted interest from Asante Kotoko during the January transfer window but remained with Great Olympics until the season's end.

Now, approaching the expiration of his contract, both Kotoko and Hearts of Oak are eager to bolster their squads with the talented central midfielder.

The midfielder, set to become a free agent soon, showcased his skills throughout the past season with Great Olympics, tallying six goals and five assists in 26 appearances.

Despite his impressive contributions, Great Olympics faced relegation.

Nevertheless, Antwi's individual prowess has not escaped the attention of the traditional rivals, Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, who are keen to strengthen their midfield options ahead of the upcoming season.