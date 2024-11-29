2 hours ago

Asante Kotoko has officially confirmed its return to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for the remainder of the season.

The Porcupine Warriors had previously been using the Len Clay Sports Stadium as their home ground after Baba Yara was closed for renovations.

The stadium had been temporarily shut down by the National Sports Authority due to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) withdrawing its license, preventing the Black Stars from hosting international matches there.

However, following the completion of renovation works, Kotoko will now resume playing their home games at the iconic stadium.

In an announcement made on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, November 28, the club expressed excitement over the development.

"We are pleased to announce our return to the Baba Yara Stadium for our remaining home matches of the season. This decision was made following an official communication confirming the completion of maintenance work at our historic home venue," the statement read.

This return also means the highly anticipated Super Clash between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak will be held at Baba Yara Sports Stadium once the Ghana Premier League resumes after the December 7 elections.