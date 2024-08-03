5 hours ago

Asante Kotoko SC kicked off their pre-season in style with an impressive 8-0 victory over Arthur Football Academy at their Adako Jachie training complex in Kumasi.

The Porcupine Warriors showcased their prowess and the abilities of their new signings in a commanding display.

Albert Amoah, one of the new recruits, opened the scoring with two goals in the first half. He was followed by contributions from Peter Amidu Acquah, new winger Saaka Dauda, and Baba Yahaya, bringing the halftime score to 5-0.

In the second half, Bernard Somuah Sarpong added the sixth goal, while Sudanese striker Abdoelkarem AbdoelRahman Yoouef Yagoub netted the seventh.

Trialist Victor Asamoah rounded off the scoring, making it 8-0.

The match provided the coaching staff with valuable insights into the team’s fitness and tactical setup, as they prepare for their upcoming clash against Medeama SC on August 16, 2024.

This match will also serve as the inaugural game for the new TnA Stadium in Tarkwa.

The emphatic win not only boosts Kotoko’s confidence but also sets a positive tone as they gear up for the challenges ahead.