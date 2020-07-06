1 hour ago

It appears Kumasi Asante Kotoko board is growing itchy fingers in naming a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the club following the axe of George Amoako from his role.

Several names have propped up with regard to the CEO job of the club with the likes of failed Ghana Football Association Presidential aspirants, Nana Yaw Amponssah and George Afriyie all in the mix.

As at now no official appointment has been made by the Kumasi based club as to who leads the club's day to day running.

Local radio station Oyerepa FM says, the 12 member Asante Kotoko board has decided choose from within by naming an interim management team (IMT) to steer the affairs of the club until a Substantive Chief Executive Officer (CEO) is appointed.

This IMT according to Oyerepa sources will be headed by Mr Joseph Yaw Adu, a retired Sports director at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology barring any last-minute change with Mrs Evelyn Nsiah-Asare and Lawyer Kwamena Mensah as members.