50 minutes ago

Nana Yaw Amponsah, the CEO of Asante Kotoko, has publicly acknowledged that his relationship with the club's board chairman, Dr. Kwame Kyei, is currently not in the best condition.

After keeping silent on the matter for some time, the CEO finally addressed the issue, expressing his utmost respect for Dr. Kwame Kyei despite the strained dynamics between them.

"On a personal level, I have no issues with Dr. Kwame Kyei. I always show him the utmost respect whenever and wherever I encounter him. However, our relationship and communication as the CEO and board chairman are not as smooth as they were initially," Nana Yaw Amponsah stated.

He further added during an interview with Wontumi TV, "If he says he has no problem with me, I would be a bit surprised. I was not taught to respond to hatred with hatred."

As Asante Kotoko prepares to conclude their disappointing season, they are scheduled to face Dreams FC at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.

In the midst of discussions about whether Nana Yaw Amponsah should continue in his role as the Kotoko CEO, despite being in his third year, the strained relationship between him and Dr. Kwame Kyei adds further complexity to the situation.