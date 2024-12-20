1 hour ago

Asante Kotoko head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum has revealed that the club is already in talks with potential transfer targets ahead of the January transfer window.

The record Ghanaian champions have already secured their first signing by bringing Kwame Opoku back to the club on a free transfer.

Ogum hinted that more signings are expected when the transfer window opens, as the Porcupine Warriors aim to strengthen their squad for the second half of the season.

The team is currently just three points behind league leaders Heart of Lions, and with a bit more consistency, they could climb to the top of the table.

Speaking after Kotoko's Super Clash victory over Hearts of Oak last weekend, Ogum shared his optimism about the upcoming signings.

"There are a lot. We are going to see a lot of signings that is if all things go well. We've started a lot of talking and then we are sure that we will get them," Ogum said.

"So we are hoping and praying that things change and even if they do, they go in our favour so that we can augment the team."

Asante Kotoko's next match will be an away game against Dreams FC this coming weekend in Kasoa for match week 14 of the Ghana Premier League.