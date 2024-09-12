3 hours ago

Asante Kotoko head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum has advised goalkeeper Mohammed Camara to remain humble and focused following his impressive performance in Kotoko's season opener against Karela United.

Camara, who filled in for captain Frederick Asare due to international duties, was instrumental in securing a 1-0 victory with several crucial saves.

Ogum praised Camara's performance and expressed confidence in his abilities, especially in the absence of Asare.

In a post-match interview, Ogum emphasized the importance of maintaining consistency and focus. "I had no doubts about our goalkeeping situation in Asare’s absence because we have capable goalkeepers.

On match day, we choose the one who best fits the game," Ogum explained.

He further commended Camara for his contribution, stating, "It’s beneficial for us to have reliable goalkeepers so that when the defense is beaten, he can step up to save the team.

Mohammed did that exceptionally well, and I encourage him to keep his confidence, work hard, and stay focused."

Asante Kotoko will have a brief hiatus as their scheduled opponents, Nsoatreman FC, are engaged in a CAF Confederation Cup tie against CS Constantine.