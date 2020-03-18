26 minutes ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have procured the services of former Professional League Board (PLB) chairman Ashford Tetteh Oku as the agent to help the club get the transfer fees for their former midfielder Kwame Bonsu.

The Ghanaian midfielder joined Tunisian side Esperance de Tunis last year but Kotoko are yet to receive the transfer fee of the player since that time.

Kotoko have therefore engaged the services of Offside Consult a football management consultancy firm that deals with everything football related to help the club recover their locked up funds with the Tunisian side.

The reds have tried all tricks in the book to try and recover the transfer fees of the player but that has not worked and have therefore employed the former Hearts of Oak General Manager's services to help recover the cash.

The experienced football administrator is expected to use every means legally possible to recover the money for the reds.

Kotoko sold the central midfielder in 2019 after his excellent form for them in the Caf Confederations Cup group stage for a reported fee of $140,000

But the North African side are yet to pay a dime to the porcupine warriors despite all attempts .