2 hours ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko supporters have vowed to pay the GH 10,000 fine imposed on the team by the Ghana Football Association for crowd violence in their match day four encounter with Berekum Chelsea.

The porcupine warriors were beaten at home by Berekum Chelsea through a Kofi Owusu goal and fans of the club were incensed by the performance of the center referee Charles Bulu and pelted him and other match officials with sachet water,bottled water and other missiles.

Kotoko will play their next 5 home games behind closed doors for the unruly behaviour of their fans at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium and a GH 10,000 fine.

The supporters who some among them caused the mayhem have decided to foot the GH 10,000 fine imposed on the club.

Supporters chief Christopher Damenya revealed this to Kotoko Express App on Friday as the NCC statutes implies supporters of the club can raise funds for the club when the need arises citing Article 2.1,2 and 3.

“The NCC have taken full responsibility for the supporters behaviour last Sunday. It was regrettable. We have apologised to the GFA and also promised to take steps to ensure that it doesn’t happen again.”

“The club will now lose a lot of money as a result of our actions and that is why we must all help. We are neither saying that we did the right thing nor spitting on the GFA; no. We rather are trying rewrite our wrong by trying to raise some money for our cub who, as a result of our actions, now has to play five home games behind closed doors.”

According Damenya the mobile money number has been registered in the name of the Club Kumasi Asante Kotoko and no funds will be diverted any where.

Also names and amount of every contributor will be published in the Kotoko Express newspaper and the Kotoko Express App.