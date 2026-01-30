8 hours ago

Asante Kotoko have been fined GH¢20,000 by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) after their supporters were found guilty of misconduct during a Ghana Premier League match against Dreams FC.

In a statement released as part of its regulatory updates for the 2025/26 season, the GFA’s Disciplinary Committee said Kotoko fans engaged in inappropriate behaviour towards match officials during the league encounter at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The committee described the conduct as unacceptable and confirmed that the Porcupine Warriors have also been formally warned, stressing that any repeat of such incidents could attract stiffer sanctions in the future.

Kotoko have been given 14 days from the date of notification to pay the fine.

The decision forms part of the GFA’s wider efforts to improve discipline and safety at league venues, with the association reiterating its stance that clubs are responsible for the conduct of their supporters.

Kotoko, one of Ghana’s most decorated clubs, are yet to issue an official response, but the ruling serves as a reminder of the growing scrutiny on fan behaviour as the domestic season progresses.