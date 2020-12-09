5 hours ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have enumerated reasons why the Ghana Football Association (GFA) need to grant them permission to relocate their home venue to the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale.

The club has been playing their home matches at the Accra Sports Stadium but the management of the club wrote a letter dated 2nd December to the GFA requesting permission to switch to Tamale.

GFA however asked the club to state the reasons why they need to move to Tamale but the club who were busily at the time concentrating on their African Cup campaign have now replied the FA.

In a statement signed by Administrative and Operations Manager, Emmanuel Dasoberi, the club said their decision is purely due to sporting reasons and have questioned why ownership structure will be requested when they are seeking a change of venue is a deviation.

According to the club playing at the Tamale Stadium will enure to their benefit sporting wise giving them bigger leverage in terms of competition and also reduce the congestion at the Accra Sports Stadium which is currently used by five clubs with Kotoko among them.

FULL STATEMENT BELOW: