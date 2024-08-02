13 hours ago

Asante Kotoko SC has issued a stern warning to individuals and media organizations regarding unauthorized filming of their training sessions, both for the senior and junior teams, and activities related to the King’s Project.

The club has emphasized that any media house or individual interested in covering these sessions must obtain formal approval from the club.

In a statement on their official website, the Porcupine Warriors demanded that unauthorized filming cease immediately.

They clarified that any media entities wishing to film the team’s training sessions or the progress of the King’s Project must submit an official request for prior approval.

"Asante Kotoko SC hereby issues a formal warning regarding the unauthorized filming of official training sessions for both our senior and junior men’s teams, as well as activities under THE KING’S PROJECT," the statement read.

"We categorically demand that all media houses and individuals engaging in this unauthorized activity cease and desist immediately.

Any media entities wishing to film the training sessions of any of our men’s teams must submit an official request to the club for prior approval."

The club also warned that they would pursue legal action against any individuals or media entities found violating this directive.

In a move to enhance media relations, Asante Kotoko will host a Media Open Day before the start of the 2024/2025 football season.

This initiative aims to provide media partners with the necessary access and information about the club's preparations and activities.

The club assured that they remain committed to maintaining a respectful and cooperative relationship with the media.

The statement concluded: "Asante Kotoko SC remains committed to maintaining a respectful and cooperative relationship with the media, and we will continue to work closely with you to ensure mutual respect and collaboration. Thank you for your attention and compliance."