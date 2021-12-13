1 hour ago

The management of Kumasi Asante Kotoko under the leadership of Nana Yaw Amponsah have reportedly donated an amount of GHC66,000 to the Otumfour commemorative gold coin scheme.

After the observation of the mammoth Akwasidae festival at the Manhyia Palace, another event was held on Sunday night at the same venue for the launch of the commemorative gold coins.

The event was attended by the Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer(CEO), Nana Yaw Amponsah and some members of the management where they made the donation to help the cause of His Royal Majesty Asantehene, Otumfour Osei Tutu II.

This is the first time non-circulating commemorative coins meant to celebrate and honour people, places, events and institutions are being issued in the country.

The gold coins was issued at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on Sunday night to coincide with the celebration of the last Akwasidae of the year, with proceeds from the auction of the coins being used to establish a multi-purpose Cultural Resource Centre in Kumasi to promote activities related to traditional and customary conflict resolution in the country.

The Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC) is collaborating with an Accra-based Ghanaian business solutions provider, the E ON 3 Group, to launch the gold coins.

Features

Described by the organisers as treasured collectors’ articles, the coins are of 99.99 per cent assay at 24 carat fine gold, with a diameter of 37mm and weight of 31.104 grammes each.

“The face of the gold coins bears the image of the Asantehene, with the Adinkra symbols ‘Bi Nka Bi’ and ‘Mpatapo’, which symbolise peace, harmony and reconciliation.

“The reverse bears an image of the Golden Stool (Sika Dwa),” a statement from the organisers said.

Access Bank is the official banking partner of the launch of the gold coins, while Coronation Insurance Company Limited is the official insurance company, with other companies, including the KGL Group, as co-sponsors.