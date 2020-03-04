1 hour ago

The board chairman of the National Sports Authority,Kwadwo Baah Agyemang has given a word of counsel to his beloved Asante Kotoko to consider building their own stadium in the wake of the renovation works currently underway at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Kotoko have been evicted from the usual home grounds of the Baba Yara Stadium for renovation works at the facility and this has forced the porcupine warriors to adopt the Accra Sports Stadium as their home venue at least for the remainder of the Ghana Premier League season.

According to the self professed supporter of the club he is willing and ready to contribute should his beloved club decide to construct their own stadium as he believes it will also give the club more revenue.

“No one in Ghana loves Kotoko than me Kwadwo Baah Agyeman. Kotoko should get their own Stadium because I believe owning a stadium will generate more income for the team." he told Ashh Fm in an interview.

“The current situation of the club is a lesson to all those big clubs and not only Kotoko. I am willing to pay some amount to help Kotoko build a stadium”, he said.

Since the decision by the NSA to renovate the Baba Yara Stadium, Kotoko have began works on their Adako Jachie project.