1 hour ago

In a dramatic twist of events, Esperance du Tunis says they do not owe Asante Kotoko a dime for the transfer of midfielder Kwame Bonsu although the Tunisian giants are yet to pay any money to the Ghanaian club.

According to Esperance, world football governing body FIFA has ordered Asante Kotoko in a letter to pay Esperance the full amount of $180,000 or be relegated from the Ghana Premier League.

Should Kotoko fail to pay the whooping $180,000 owed the Tunisian side for the wrongful signing of their striker Emmanuel Clottey, they will be relegated next month.

The club has about 18 days to settle their indebtedness or will find themselves in the lower tier of the Ghana league and will still be required to pay the full amount.

Kotoko have up till 6th April 2020 per a FIFA letter written to the club and also to the Ghana FA to settle the North African giants or find themselves in the second tier league in a

The Tunisian side who are owed $180,000 by Kotoko have therefore withhold Kwame Bonsu's transfer fee of $150,0000 owed Asante Kotoko and are still demanding the balance of $30,000.

"Kotoko have received a letter from FIFA which orders them to pay us $180,000 for the wrongful signing of Emmanuel Clottey," Esperance vice President Walid Arem told Nhyira FM

"We don't owe them but rather they owe us $30,000 and they have to settle us before the date stated in the letter from FIFA"

"We bought Kwame Bonsu for $150,000 and they also owe us $180,000. We need the money badly, so we're waiting for it.''

Kotoko brought this trouble onto themselves when they reported Esperance to FIFA about the North African giants reluctance to pay them the transfer fee of former midfielder Kwame Bonsu and it was at this point that Esperance reminded FIFA about Kotoko's indebtedness to them about the contentious transfer of Emmanuel Clottey.