1 hour ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko has this morning left the shores of Ghana for Mauritania for their CAF Champions League preliminary clash against Noudibou FC.

The Porcupine Warriors are flying from Ghana directly to Mauritania with a chartered Ghana Air-force plane instead of going with a commercial flight which will require the club making transit before reaching the North Western African country.

The match will be handled by Gaousou Kane as centre referee, Baba Yomboliba and Amadou Gisse Amadou as assistants.

The fourth official is Boubou Traore with the Match Commissioner being a Moroccan by name Aboulikaecem Abdellah.

The aggregate winners will lock horns with the ultimate victors of the match between Al Hilal Club of Sudan and Ugandan outfit Vipers in December and January.

Kotoko, meanwhile, have set their sights on beating the Mauritanian outfit to the qualifying first round ticket.

Last season, the Porcupine Warriors featured in the Champions League where they were eliminated in the first round by Tunisian fold Etoile du Sahel.

SQUAD LIST: