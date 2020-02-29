1 hour ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have been ordered by the player status committee to pay their former coach Kjetil Zachariasen an amount of $12,425 and GH¢660.

The break down of the amount involves his signing on fees owed him by the club, an outstanding winning bonus of $1,5000, telephone bills, miscellaneous payment and GH 660 cedis owed him as money used in replacing the battery of his official vehicle.

Zachariasen dragged Asante Kotoko before the committee after he was sacked by the management of the club after poor results in the African Inter club competitions last year.

The Norwegian was seeking compensation for his unfair dismissal by the club but that was brushed away by the committee instead instructing the club to pay him monies due him such as signing on fees and other cost he incurred while coach of the club.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko are supposed to pay the Norwegian within 14 days after the ruling If they do not launch an appeal.