1 hour ago

The first vice chairman of Asante Kotoko's National Circles Council, Nana Kwame Dankwah has urged players of the club to buckle up and do extra work when playing for the team.

He says that playing for Kotoko is not easy as every team that is facing the reds do extra preparation and Kotoko players must double their efforts when playing.

Asante Kotoko started the Ghana Premier League season in blistering fashion having won all four matches but have now gone three matches without a win drawing against Karela at Anyinase before being handed their first loss of the season by King Faisal and a draw on Wednesday against RTU.

Speaking in an interview with Kumasi based Akoma FM, the supporters chief advised players of Kotoko to be extra serious when playing.

"There's one problem we have not observed as a team, the other teams who play against us do extra preparation so I expect our players to back up their performance, you will not get it easy when playing for Kotoko.

They (Kotoko players) must attach more seriousness to their play although they are doing well but more work needs to be done and by so doing, the fans will be ok." he ended.