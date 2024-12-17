30 minutes ago

Asante Kotoko’s Super Clash against Hearts of Oak at the Baba Yara Stadium on Matchday 13 has proven to be a financial success, generating a total of GHC430,000 in gross revenue from ticket sales.

Despite various operational costs, the club netted an impressive GHC180,000.

The game, which saw thousands of passionate supporters fill the stadium, highlights the significant financial draw of this historic rivalry.

The high-profile fixture not only delivered intense competition but also showcased the financial importance of such matches to Ghanaian football.

The revenue, while substantial, was offset by necessary expenses including security, matchday operations, player and staff allowances, and other logistical costs essential for staging such a major event.

Once these costs were accounted for, Kotoko was left with a commendable profit of GHC180,000, reinforcing the financial value of the Super Clash for the club.