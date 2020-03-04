47 minutes ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko risk losing their operating license as a football club after the Ghana Football Association's club licensing board gave the club a final ultimatum about it's ownership structure.

The club has been asked by the licensing body to form a board of directors but to no avail but the club on Tuesday sent a letter asking for ample time.

The Club licensing board in a response to the Kumasi based side has described it as frivolous and that they can't accede to the reasons the former Ghanaian champions are giving them.

According to Oyerepa FM, the club licensing board has fined Asante Kotoko GHc 5000 and given them an ultimatum to furnish them with their ownership structure by 3rd April 2020 or their license as a football club will be revoked while an additional fine of GHc 20000 will be imposed on them.